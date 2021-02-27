Grandal twisted his right knee during drills and will sit for at least the first two spring games until his inflammation subsides, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Catchers come with inherent injury risk, as do players in their early thirties, so this certainly isn't the ideal place for Grandal to be in early in camp. The injury doesn't appear to be a particularly worrisome one, and he still has more than a month to get up to speed by Opening Day, but the worry here is that spring knee issues could foreshadow similar problems throughout the year for a player at his age and position.