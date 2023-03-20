Moncada was diagnosed with a concussion in addition to his bruised rib following Sunday's World Baseball Classic loss to Team USA, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Moncada was hurt during a collision in the bottom of the sixth inning that forced him out of the game in the subsequent frame. While his rib injury isn't believed to be particularly serious, he'll have to be monitored by the medical staff before he's cleared to return from his concussion. The 27-year-old will have a week and a half to recover before the White Sox begin the regular season against Houston on March 30. Whether he'll be available for any remaining Cactus League games remains to be seen.