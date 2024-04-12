White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that the club is optimistic Moncada (adductor) can return sometime after the All-Star break, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Moncada was given an initial timetable of 3-to-6 months to return from an adductor strain, and it sounds like he'll have a shot to make it back closer to the early side of that timeline. The third baseman was shifted to the 60-day injured list Friday. Lenyn Sosa has assumed third base duties for the White Sox.