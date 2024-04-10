The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left adductor strain. He's expected to be out for 3-to-6 months.

The strain is evidently of the Grade 2 or 3 variety, given that the White Sox are expecting a long-term stay on the shelf for Moncada. It's yet another injury for Moncada, who has been plagued by chronic back and leg issues over the last two seasons. Lenyn Sosa and Braden Shewmake could be in line for upticks in playing time in the infield while Moncada is sidelined.