Moncada has been playing through some minor hip/groin soreness in recent days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's worrisome, given that Moncada has dealt with chronic issues to his lower half over the last two seasons. For now, though, it appears he'll continue to play through it, and he's off to a solid start in slashing .270/.357/.405 over his first 10 games.