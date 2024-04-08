Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double Sunday against the Royals.

Moncada tallied only his second multi-hit game of the season, but he has at least one knock in seven of his nine games. He also boasts an impressive 13.2 percent walk rate. Despite his strong individual start to the new campaign, Moncada has just three runs scored and zero RBI due to the poor lineup context around him -- something that doesn't project to change in 2024.