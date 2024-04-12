Moncada (adductor) was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the White Sox on Friday.
The White Sox needed to clear a couple spots on their 40-man roster and this move frees up one of them. Moncada is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-6 months with a left adductor strain.
