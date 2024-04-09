Share Video

Link copied!

Moncada was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a left adductor strain.

Moncada suffered the injury running out a grounder during the second inning and appeared to be in significant pain before being helped off the field. The 28-year-old was reported to be playing through minor groin/hip soreness of late, which seems likely to be the cause of Tuesday's injury.

More News