Moncada was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a left adductor strain.
Moncada suffered the injury running out a grounder during the second inning and appeared to be in significant pain before being helped off the field. The 28-year-old was reported to be playing through minor groin/hip soreness of late, which seems likely to be the cause of Tuesday's injury.
