Will Middlebrooks: Hangs it up
Middlebrooks (lower leg) announced Thursday that he's retiring from baseball, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Middlebrooks suffered a significant leg injury last year during spring training, preventing him from sniffing the field at all in 2018. He saw limited success at the major-league level during his brief career, slashing .228/.272/.391 with 43 homers and 155 RBI in 347 contests.
