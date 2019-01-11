Middlebrooks (lower leg) announced Thursday that he's retiring from baseball, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Middlebrooks suffered a significant leg injury last year during spring training, preventing him from sniffing the field at all in 2018. He saw limited success at the major-league level during his brief career, slashing .228/.272/.391 with 43 homers and 155 RBI in 347 contests.

