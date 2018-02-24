Middlebrooks has been removed from the game Saturday after colliding with Andrew Pullin in the outfield, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The left fielder Pullin rolled over Middlebrooks' ankle as the two converged on a blooper which fell between them. The injury appeared serious, and the third baseman left the game with his leg in a cast. It's tough luck for the journeyman infielder, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and was fighting for a bench spot with the Phillies this spring.