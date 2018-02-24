Phillies' Will Middlebrooks: Injures ankle in collision
Middlebrooks has been removed from the game Saturday after colliding with Andrew Pullin in the outfield, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The left fielder Pullin rolled over Middlebrooks' ankle as the two converged on a blooper which fell between them. The injury appeared serious, and the third baseman left the game with his leg in a cast. It's tough luck for the journeyman infielder, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and was fighting for a bench spot with the Phillies this spring.
More News
-
Phillies' Will Middlebrooks: Inks NRI deal with Phillies•
-
Will Middlebrooks: Headed to free agency•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Records base hit in starting role•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Seeing steady usage in September•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Called up by Rangers•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Activated at Triple-A•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...