Will Middlebrooks: Headed to free agency
Middlebrooks declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and is now a free agent.
Middlebrooks passed through waivers untouched and has decided to test the waters of free agency. The 29-year-old hit an unimpressive .211/.231/.368 in 39 plate appearances for the big club this season, but he should be able to find a minor-league deal somewhere given his respectable minor-league numbers over the previous two campaigns.
