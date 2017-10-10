Middlebrooks declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and is now a free agent.

Middlebrooks passed through waivers untouched and has decided to test the waters of free agency. The 29-year-old hit an unimpressive .211/.231/.368 in 39 plate appearances for the big club this season, but he should be able to find a minor-league deal somewhere given his respectable minor-league numbers over the previous two campaigns.