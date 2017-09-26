Middlebrooks started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Astros.

The Rangers have leaned on Drew Robinson as their primary third baseman with Adrian Beltre limited to designated-hitting duties while he recovers from a hamstring injury, but Middlebrooks received the starting nod at the hot corner in the series opener. Neither Robinson nor Middlebrooks have made much of an impact offensively in September, but with few attractive healthy alternatives laying in wait, it's expected that the duo will continue to see all of the reps at the position until the regular season concludes Sunday.