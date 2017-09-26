Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Records base hit in starting role
Middlebrooks started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Astros.
The Rangers have leaned on Drew Robinson as their primary third baseman with Adrian Beltre limited to designated-hitting duties while he recovers from a hamstring injury, but Middlebrooks received the starting nod at the hot corner in the series opener. Neither Robinson nor Middlebrooks have made much of an impact offensively in September, but with few attractive healthy alternatives laying in wait, it's expected that the duo will continue to see all of the reps at the position until the regular season concludes Sunday.
More News
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Seeing steady usage in September•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Called up by Rangers•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Activated at Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Lands on DL•
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Signs minor league deal with Rangers•
-
Will Middlebrooks: Elects free agency•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...