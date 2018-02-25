Middlebrooks suffered a fractured left fibula during Saturday's spring training game, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Middlebrooks suffered the significant injury during an outfield collision with teammate Andrew Pullin. The third baseman may have also injured his left ankle in the process and is currently undergoing further testing to determine to what extent that may be. It's an unfortunate blow for the 29-year-old who was looking to make the Phillies' big-league roster with a strong spring training performance.