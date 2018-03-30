Phillies' Will Middlebrooks: Lands on DL
Middlebrooks (lower leg) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Friday.
Middlebrooks suffered a fractured left fibula this past weekend and will likely remain sidelined for at least a couple months. Due to the injury, any hopes of Middlebrooks making the Opening Day roster were quickly dashed.
