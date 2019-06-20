Hicks is not in Thursday's lineup against the Astros.

Hicks is in a rough patch at the plate, hitting .132 with one home run and one steal in his last 10 games. However, his strikeout rate (20.5 percent) and walk rate (13.6 percent) are still favorable over that span, so he should snap out of things soon. Cameron Maybin and Brett Gardner will start alongside Giancarlo Stanton.

