Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.

Judge is dialed in at the plate with a homer in three straight games and 10 long balls over his last 18 contests. In that longer span, he's gone 25-for-60 (.417) with 18 RBI and 10 doubles. On the year, Judge has 16 homers, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored, two stolen bases, 17 doubles and a .275/.411/.619 slash line over 53 contests. He's enjoyed good health and a productive lineup around him in 2024, and while a repeat of his 62-homer campaign from 2022 is unlikely, he's still among the best sluggers in the majors.