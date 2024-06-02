Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

May is over, but Judge's power surge is still in full effect. He's slugged four homers and added eight RBI over his last three games, and he's up to six homers over eight contests during the Yankees' current road trip through California. Judge has 21 long balls, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .287/.414/.662 slash line through 60 contests this year, a level of production that should have him firmly in the MVP conversation.