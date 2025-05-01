Judge went 3-for-3 with one walk, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

Batting out of the three spot Wednesday, Judge put the Yankees on the board with a two-run homer off Cade Povich in the first inning. Judge reached base safely on each of his next three at-bats, including a single in the seventh inning that brought Oswald Peraza home. After logging one home run over a 20-game span in April, Judge has gone deep in three of his last four outings with six RBI over that span.