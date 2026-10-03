Judge (calf) isn't on the Yankees' roster for their American League Divisional Series against the Rays, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Judge has resumed taking live batting practice since being diagnosed with a right calf strain Sept. 19, but he hasn't yet begun running the bases or resumed outfield work. Rather than limiting him to a DH role, the Yankees are waiting until the star slugger can play in the field before activating him for the postseason, and his next chance to play will now be in the ALCS (should New York advance). Heliot Ramos and Spencer Jones will likely continue to share right-field duties against Tampa Bay.