Judge (calf) said Monday that he's been "feeling great" while running on an anti-gravity treadmill but has yet to try running the bases, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Judge plans to do some more running on the anti-gravity treadmill Monday and could try running outside, as well. The slugger was also scheduled to take live batting practice on the field. Judge is aiming to be included on the Yankees' wild-card series roster despite suffering a moderate right calf strain less than two weeks ago. If he is on the roster, it could be in a designated hitter role.