Judge (calf) logged four at-bats during a live batting practice session Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Phillips notes that Judge struck out once, drew a pair of walks and hit a comebacker to the pitcher during his time at the dish. While it's a positive sign that he was able to log several at-bats against live pitching, he didn't participate in any on-field running or fielding. The slugger's availability is still up in the air heading into Game 1 of the Yankees' wild-card series against the Red Sox. Judge hasn't appeared in a game since suffering a right calf strain Sept. 16 against Minnesota.