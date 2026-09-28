Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Judge (calf) is "making progress" and will take live batting practice Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Judge did some hitting and throwing indoors Sunday and will hit on the field Monday. The three-time American League MVP has pledged to be ready for the wild-card series matchup against the Red Sox, though the Yankees have not committed to Judge being healthy enough to be included on the roster. Judge suffered a moderate right calf strain less than two weeks ago.