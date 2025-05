Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

The reigning AL MVP extended his hitting streak to 13 games by taking Zack Littell deep in the first inning, Judge's 11th long ball of the season. During the streak, he's batting .500 (26-for-52) with four homers, 11 runs and 11 RBI, and all four blasts have come in the last six contests.