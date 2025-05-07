Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Tuesday's 12-3 win over San Diego.

Judge played a small part in New York's 10-run seventh inning (he drew an intentional walk and scored in the frame), but he made a bigger mark earlier in the contest, belting a solo shot in the fourth inning to give New York its first run. The superstar slugger continues to put up video-game-like numbers; he leads the majors by a wide margin with a 1.275 OPS, .772 slugging percentage, .412 batting average and .503 OPS while tying two other players for the league lead in both homers (12) and RBI (34). Judge has reached base safely in 35 of 36 games this season, including in 32 consecutive contests.