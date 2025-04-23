Judge went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

Judge didn't display his usual power Tuesday, but he delivered his second four-hit game of the season. He also swiped his third bag of the year and first since April 4. The star outfielder owns a ridiculous .411/.509/.772 slash line with 14 extra-base hits and 22 runs scored over 108 plate appearances. Judge has gone deep just once over his last 17 games, but he's hitting .426 (26-for-61) during that span.