Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single during Tuesday's 10-1 win over Kansas City.

Judge launched his fourth homer of his last three starts, plating Juan Soto on a two-run shot in the seventh inning. The center fielder has also generated multiple hits in four straight games and eight of his last 10 contests. Lost in the mix of his absurd power streak -- which has seen his ISO surpass .400 -- Judge is striking out at a 24.1 percent clip this season, which would be a career low if it stands.