Judge went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Wedensday's win over the Royals.

Judge's highlight of the night came on a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, which gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead. The big fly snapped a 10-game homer dry spell by the superstar slugger, who is still bating a ridiculous .426 (20-for-47) with three round trippers, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases across his last 13 outings.