Judge went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Dodgers.

It was a humbling game for the Yankees as a team, but Judge continued his offensive domination of the league, hitting a solo shot in each of the third and ninth innings. The slugger has reached base safely in 33 straight contests, hitting an even .400 (46-for-115) with 17 homers, 39 RBI, 37 runs, four stolen bases and a 32:33 BB:K over the jaw-dropping stretch. Judge leads the majors with 23 total long balls on the campaign and ranks second with 57 RBI.