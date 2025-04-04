Judge went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-7 win over Arizona.
Judge delivered the first blow in Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly's nightmarish evening with a three-run homer in the first inning, later singling to drive in another run during the fourth frame. The superstar slugger is off to a ridiculous start in 2025, hitting .417 with five long balls, three doubles, 15 RBI and one stolen base through 24 at-bats (six games).
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Continues homer binge•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Career-high eight RBI in rout•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Gets off schneid with spring homer•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Spring debut coming March 1•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to bat second this season•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Trending for March 1 spring debut•