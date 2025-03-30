Judge went 1-for-1 with three walks and a two-run homer during Sunday's 12-3 win against the Brewers.

The reigning AL MVP launched his fourth homer of the season during the opening frame, and the Milwaukee pitching staff didn't give him much to hit the rest of the afternoon. Judge struggled in the early going last year with a .674 OPS through his first 27 games, but he's already got six extra-base hits and 11 RBI while going 6-for-11 through three games in 2025.