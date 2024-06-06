Judge went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and five RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 win against Minnesota.

Judge broke the game open in the fifth inning, lacing a bases-loaded triple to left field to give New York a 7-0 lead. It was the slugger's first triple since 2019 and just the fifth of his career as a big-leaguer. Judge had already plated a run with a groundout in the first inning, and he added an RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth frame to give him his first five-RBI performance of the campaign. He now ranks second in the majors with 54 runs batted in this season.