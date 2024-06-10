Judge went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Judge capped off his night with a no-doubt 434-foot blast to left field off Yohan Ramirez to put the Yankees up 6-4 in the eighth. He also tacked on an RBI-double in the third and singled in the sixth before coming around to score on a homer from Trent Grisham. Judge has been on an absolutely torrid stretch at the plate. He has seven multi-hit efforts over his last nine games and is slashing .533/.650/1.300 with six homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs and a 10:6 BB:K over that span. He has started to distance himself from the rest of the pack, as his 24 home runs leads the way in baseball while Gunnar Henderson is next behind him with 20.