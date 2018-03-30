Yankees' Aaron Judge: May see brief time in center
Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge could see a little time in center field until Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) or Aaron Hicks (ribs) return from the disabled list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
With Hicks landing on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game, the Yankees are now dealing with three major-league caliber outfielders on the shelf, including Clint Frazier (concussion), who is expected to open the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Considering Ellsbury may return Thursday, seeing Judge is center may only happen once or twice, if it materializes at all. Expect to see Brett Gardner manning the position for a majority of the next week.
