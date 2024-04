Judge will start in left field and bat third in Monday's game in Baltimore.

Judge received some reps in left field during spring training, but this is the first time he's made a start at the position in a regular season game since 2016 when he was with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre. He could see additional action in left field during the series against the Orioles while Alex Verdugo is on paternity leave. Trent Grisham is getting a rare start in center field Monday.