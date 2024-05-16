Judge went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, three doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Twins.

Judge opened the scoring with his first-inning solo shot and added an RBI double in the seventh. The outfielder has locked in with power over his last 10 games, going 16-for-36 (.444) with five homers, seven doubles, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored in that span. He was batting .207 at the end of April, but he's up to a .255/.386/.540 slash line with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored two stolen bases and 13 doubles over 44 contests. It's good to see Judge bounce back after the slow start, and getting him in a groove makes the Yankees' already-strong offense even more dangerous.