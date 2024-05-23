Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Mariners.

Judge saw an eight-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday, but he's reached base in 10 straight contests. During the on-base streak, he's gone 15-for-34 (.441) with five homers, nine RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and an 11:9 BB:K. The slugger has been strong at the plate all year, slashing .268/.405/.585 with 14 long balls, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored, 16 doubles and two stolen bases over 51 contests. Judge's 24.7 percent strikeout rate is the lowest mark of his career, which should allow him to continue to succeed as long as he keeps it in check.