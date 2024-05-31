Judge went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Judge didn't have a great day at the plate overall, striking out four times for the second time this season. However, he was able to give the Yankees an early 2-1 lead with a two-run shot off Patrick Sandoval in the fourth, marking his 12th long ball this month. Five of those homers have come over Judge's last eight games and he's now batting .355 in May with 23 RBI and 26 runs scored.