Judge went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a double, two walks and a second run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.

Judge extended the Yankees lead to 2-0 with a 414-foot shot off Luis Castillo in the third inning, his 15th long ball this year, tied for third-most in the majors, and his second in as many days. Judge has been on a tear this month, going 27-for-63 (.429) with nine homers and 17 RBI in his last 19 games. After a slow start to the season, he's boosted his slash line to .276/.416/.611 with 35 RBI, 34 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.