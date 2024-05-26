Judge went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Judge wasted no time in getting the Yankees on the board Saturday, launching a two-run homer off Dylan Cease in the opening frame. The star outfielder would also double to lead off the fourth before coming around to score for a second time, marking the third time in his last four games that he's scored two runs. Judge has also homered in four straight games now and is up to 17 long balls on the campaign, which ties him with Kyle Tucker and Gunnar Henderson for the league lead.