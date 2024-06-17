Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Judge had a bit of a quiet week, going a modest 6-for-25 (.240) with two homers and five RBI over six contests against the Royals and Red Sox. He also struck out nine times, including three in Sunday's game. It's likely just the natural ebb and flow of offense in a long season, as the outfielder is still leading the majors with 26 long balls while adding 64 RBI, 56 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .299/.425/.686 slash line over 73 contests.