Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Judge ripped a two-run shot in the fifth inning for his 10th long ball of the year. Through his first 24 games this season, he registered a .663 OPS with three home runs and 31 punchouts. Over his last 18 appearances, Judge is back to his usual self with a 1.146 OPS, seven homers and a 14:16 BB:K. The recent hot streak has brought his slash line to .235/.369/.497 through 187 plate appearances.