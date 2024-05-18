Judge went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, an additional run and three walks in Friday's 4-2 win against the White Sox.

Judge belted a 433-solo shot to left field in the first inning to plate the first run of the game. Chicago pitchers didn't bother with him thereafter, walking the slugger in each of his remaining three plate appearances, with one of the free passes being intentional. After a subpar start to the season, Judge has turned things around of late, slashing .475/.604/1.150 with six homers, nine doubles, 12 RBI, 14 runs and a 12:7 BB:K over his past 12 contests.