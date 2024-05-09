Judge went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three total RBI against Houston in a 9-4 win Wednesday.

Judge tagged Houston pitching for three extra-base hits, the first time he's accomplished that feat in a game this season. The slugger swatted a solo shot in the third inning and knocked in two more runs with a double in the sixth. Judge is coming on quickly after a slow start to the campaign -- he's in the midst of a five-game hitting streak during which he's gone 9-for-18 with two homers, four doubles, four walks, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base.