Judge went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI before being ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Home plate umpire Ryan Blakney was generous with strike calls on pitches off the plate all day, and Judge's muttering as he walked back to the dugout after getting rung up for a second time got him tossed. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, it was the first ejection of Judge's career -- at any level of baseball. He still made an impact in the win, and while the 32-year-old slugger has had a slow start to the season, he's produced three multi-hit performances, two homers and six RBI in his last eight games.