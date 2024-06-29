Judge went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI in a 16-5 win against the Blue Jays on Friday.

It was unusual for Judge rack up three hits without any that went for extra bases -- coming into Friday, 54 of his 88 hits on the season had been of the extra-base variety. Nonetheless, the slugger's ninth-inning, two-run single resulted in his recording of at least one RBI for the sixth time over his past 10 contests. Judge has been red-hot over that stretch, slashing .382/.462/.853 with five home runs, 16 RBI and nine runs scored.