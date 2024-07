Judge went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Judge accounted for half of the Yankees' hits Tuesday, including a solo home run in the seventh inning off Sam Moll. The long ball was Judge's 32nd of the season, five more than any other player in baseball. After seeing his average drop from .311 to .267 last season, Judge is batting a league-leading .321 across 374 plate appearances in 2024.