Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-1 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Judge helped New York get off to a fast start with a 423-foot, two-run shot to center field in the first inning. He added a single later in the contest to notch his third straight multi-hit game, and the slugger has gone 7-for-12 with five RBI during that stretch. Judge had a monstrous June overall, slashing .409/.514/.864 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 25 runs and three stolen bases over 25 games.