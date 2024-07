Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

Judge doubled in the third inning and launched a 431-foot solo home run in the fifth. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge now owns the Yankees franchise record for home runs before the All-Star break with 34. With one more game to go, he is also hitting .308 with 85 RBI and 73 runs scored across 419 plate appearances.