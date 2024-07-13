Judge went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and four walks in Friday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Judge led off the third inning with a solo shot off Cade Povich, his league-leading 33rd of the season. Otherwise, Baltimore pitchers wanted nothing to do with Judge -- he'd draw walks in his other four at-bats. The homer was Judge's first since July 2. He'd been in a bit of a slump coming into Friday, going just 4-for-31(.129) in his previous eight games. Still, it's been another excellent year for the 32-year-old outfielder -- Judge is now slashing .306/.429/.674 with 84 RBI and 71 runs scored through 414 plate appearances.