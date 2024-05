Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Houston on Thursday.

Judge's eighth-inning solo shot was a massive one, as it traveled an estimated 473 feet. The slugger has turned on his power of late, swatting three homers and driving in six runs over his past four contests. He's now tied with Juan Soto for the team lead with nine home runs and ranks second with 25 RBI on the campaign.